6th Circ. Ships Tribal Casino Land Fight Back To District Court

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 10:24 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday vacated a Michigan federal court’s ruling last year that the state's Indian Land Claims Settlement Act doesn't automatically let a tribe conduct gambling on a parcel of land it bought, holding that the district court had been improperly forced to interpret a portion of the law in a vacuum. For nine years, the Bay Mills Indian Community has been battling the state of Michigan to operate a casino on the land it bought with land trust funds in Vanderbilt, Michigan. Bay Mills has argued that the language of the Michigan Indian Land Claims Settlement Act of...

