The Most Closely Watched Merger Reviews Of 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- U.S. antitrust enforcers have a lot on their plates in the new year, scrutinizing major technology platforms even as they weigh mergers involving massive companies not just in the online and privacy spaces but also in pharmaceuticals and investment brokerages. Here, Law360 takes a look at the U.S. merger reviews that antitrust professionals will likely be keeping a close eye on in 2020. Google/Fitbit On its face, Google’s planned $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit appears unlikely to spark antitrust concerns: the wearables company has little in common with Google’s own business model and already faces heavy competition from multiple other manufacturers. But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS