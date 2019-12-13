Where Are Servers, Really? Fed. Circ. Wonders In Google Suit

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit grappled Friday with whether servers housed in the Eastern District of Texas are enough of a connection for Google to be sued for patent infringement there, at times struggling to find the proper contours of a "regular and established place of business." Google wants the three-judge panel to order the district court case dismissed for improper venue, but Super Interconnect Technologies LLC contends that the lower court rightly decided that the location of Google's Global Cache servers, pointing to contracts with internet service providers, establish that Google has a regular place of business in East Texas. But Google argued...

