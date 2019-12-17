Ill. Privacy Bill Is Not As Robust As Calif. Law

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:46 PM EST) -- Illinois made its first attempt at being in the vanguard of adopting new privacy laws with legislation to protect the biometric data of its residents with the Biometric Information Privacy Act.[1] Illinois followed BIPA as the first state to pass legislation requiring an employer to disclose the use of artificial intelligence in the video-interview process with the Artificial Intelligence Video Interview Act.[2] It should be no surprise that Illinois is now poised to continue this trend with the Data Transparency and Privacy Act.[3] Much like California’s Consumer Privacy Act, the DTPA aims to address privacy issues implicated by emerging technology. While...

