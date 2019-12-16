Brooklyn Nets Jump To Block Ticket Holder's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 1:38 PM EST) -- The Brooklyn Nets are urging a New York federal court to bench a former season ticket holder’s suit claiming the Nets violated federal antitrust law by canceling his membership, saying that a single team’s tickets don’t count as a market for antitrust action. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, the Nets argued that multiple courts within the Second Circuit have held that sports teams can’t monopolize the sale of tickets to their own games, and the team was within its legal rights to deny Simon Yedid additional tickets because he violated its policies and state law. Yedid’s stated preference for...

