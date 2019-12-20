Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Submarines, Nuclear Cleanup

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:27 PM EST) -- In this holiday edition of Government Contracts of the Month, Law360 decks the halls with some of December’s top deals, including a $22.2 billion submarine building contract, $10 billion to clean up the Hanford nuclear site and $1 billion for flight services like weather data. General Dynamics Anchors Record Deal In the largest shipbuilding contract in Navy history, a General Dynamics Corp. subsidiary landed a $22.2 billion deal to build a number of Virginia-class attack submarines. The Naval Sea Systems Command tapped General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. for the $22.2 billion contract, which also includes an option for an additional 10th...

