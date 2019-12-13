Baker Botts Atty Says Halo Drastically Tilted Patent Trial Odds

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 9:24 PM EST) -- A Baker Botts partner speaking at a Silicon Valley conference Friday delivered defense attorneys a bleak verdict on the impact of the high court’s 2016 Halo decision, saying his analysis of 380 verdicts shows Halo dramatically boosted chances a jury will find infringement when the question of willfulness is raised. Baker Botts LLP partner Wayne Stacy said that prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Halo Electronics Inc. v. Pulse Electronics Inc. decision in 2016, juries weren’t typically asked to decide if defendants willfully infringed the intellectual property, and each party had an equal chance of winning. But since Halo put the...

