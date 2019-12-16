Marriott Can't Escape Chicago's Data Breach Claims

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 3:17 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge has denied Marriott’s bid to dismiss Chicago’s lawsuit against the hotel giant over a massive data breach, ruling that a local ordinance allows the city to protect the personal information of residents who provide it to data holders. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm said Friday that the Illinois Constitution permits Chicago, a home-rule unit, to enforce its local consumer protection ordinance against Marriott International Inc. for harm and injuries to city residents arising from the data breach in 2018 that involved the information of millions of guests. Chicago's case is one of at least 11 suits...

