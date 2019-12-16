Newsom Rejects PG&E's Bankruptcy Plan As 'Woefully Short'

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:51 PM EST) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. bankruptcy reorganization plan on Friday, saying it “falls woefully short” of the requirements needed to qualify for a wildfire insurance fund. Newsom’s rejection of the plan comes as the utility is facing a June 2020 deadline to exit bankruptcy in order to qualify for the $21 billion state wildfire insurance plan and just after PG&E brokered a $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims earlier this month. In a letter to PG&E obtained by multiple news outlets, Newsom said the plan does not meet the requirements set in Assembly Bill 1054,...

