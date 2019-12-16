Lexington Says It Owes Subcontractor No Coverage Over Fall

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 8:18 PM EST) -- Lexington Insurance Co. urged a Massachusetts federal judge on Friday to find that construction company Haven Restoration is not entitled to defense coverage from the insurer over claims linked to a worker’s fall during a construction project at Harvard Medical School. Lexington’s latest summary judgment filings asked the court to reject an argument that it is required to defend Haven, a subcontractor on the project at Harvard Medical School’s Gordon Hall, where worker Thomas Ashe fell from scaffolding Aug. 23, 2016. Haven's insurance provider, Lloyd's of London underwriters represented by Ark Underwriting Inc., is pursuing the case against Lexington on the grounds that Lexington's policy...

