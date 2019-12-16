NLRB Judge Gives Mixed Ruling On Union’s Rat-Aided Protest

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:59 PM EST) -- An engineering union overstepped the law in some instances during a lengthy protest of an Illinois-area builder, but other aspects of the demonstration — including certain appearances by “Scabby the Rat” — were lawful, a National Labor Relations Board judge found. Administrative Law Judge Kimberly Sorg-Graves on Friday rejected certain claims by the NLRB’s general counsel that the demonstrations against Donegal Services LLC trampled on federal law. However, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 did picket Donegal for too long, and some displays of the inflatable rat violated the National Labor Relations Act when combined with picketing of secondary employers,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS