Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ICE Tells Mass. Court It Can Make Arrests Anywhere

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:30 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is defending U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s authority to arrest suspected unauthorized immigrants at Massachusetts state courthouses, telling a Boston federal court Friday that the agency can make its arrests anywhere.

Making arguments that were also made in a similar lawsuit challenging ICE’s arrests in and around New York courthouses, the U.S. Department of Justice urged U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Friday to throw out a lawsuit brought by a pair of Massachusetts district attorneys, a public defender agency and a community nonprofit group challenging ICE’s arrest tactics.

The plaintiffs don’t have grounds to sue because they’re...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®