HSBC Bank USA To Settle Commerzbank RMBS Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 8:46 PM EST) -- HSBC's U.S. banking arm has reached a tentative deal to settle a Commerzbank AG lawsuit alleging it caused more than $100 million in losses for the German bank by breaching its duties as trustee for an array of precrisis residential mortgage-backed securities trusts, according to a Manhattan federal court filing. In a letter dated Friday, HSBC Bank USA NA's counsel told U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn that the two sides had come to a "settlement in principle" and were working to finalize documentation of it. No settlement terms were disclosed in the letter, and representatives for both sides declined to comment...

