Biz Groups Urge Fla. To Adopt Fed. Summary Judgment Rule

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- The Product Liability Advisory Council on Monday joined a chorus of business groups weighing in on a case over a fatal truck accident and urging the Florida Supreme Court to adopt the federal summary judgment standard that they say will bring the state in line with the rest of the country and curb unnecessary litigation. In an amicus brief, PLAC, which represents American and international product manufacturers, said bringing the standard in line with the majority of states that have adopted the federal standard would promote judicial economy and predictability and reduce forum-shopping. The issue is before the state Supreme Court...

