Real Estate Publisher Accused Of Stealing Lead Generation IP

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:20 PM EST) -- A company that created technology to help sell real estate accused a classifieds publisher in New York federal court on Monday of continuing to use its lead generation inventions without paying after their partnership fell apart. Mobile Real Estate LLC and its owner John Lim said they had agreed to let NewPoint Media Group LLC license their technology, but even after ending their agreement in 2017, NewPoint continues to use MRE's proprietary information to improve its business. "NewPoint to this date treats the proprietary technology, trade secrets, and intellectual property as if it was handed over them on a silver platter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS