Impax Can't Use 'Unrelated Benefits,' AGs Tell 5th Circ.

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:59 PM EST) -- Two dozen state attorneys general backed the Federal Trade Commission at the Fifth Circuit in an amicus brief Monday arguing Impax Laboratories shouldn't be able to upend an FTC order finding that the company's deal to delay its generic version of an opioid pain medication violated antitrust law. The attorneys general of 23 states and the District of Columbia filed one of five amici briefs Monday backing the FTC as it fights to defend the agency's first fully litigated challenge to a settlement between branded- and generic-drug makers since the Supreme Court's landmark 2013 decision in the Actavis case. In Actavis, the justices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS