Palantir Wins $111M Deal To Integrate Army Database Info

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:02 PM EST) -- A Palantir Technologies unit won a $110.8 million deal to help the U.S. Army integrate information from various databases into a single platform, using an acquisition model intended to help the military quickly advance innovative ideas, the Pentagon announced Friday. Palantir USG Inc., the government services arm of the data analytics company founded by prominent billionaire investor Peter Thiel, was the only company solicited for the Other Transaction Agreement deal, which will run for four years, the U.S. Department of Defense said. The deal is part of the Army's Vantage program, known until recently as the Army Leader Dashboard, according to...

