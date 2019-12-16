Bayer Says $25M Monsanto Verdict Defies Science

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 4:22 PM EST) -- Bayer AG on Monday said it has launched its first federal appeal involving the labeling of its Roundup herbicide products, urging the Ninth Circuit to overturn a $25 million verdict in favor of a man who claims the weedkiller caused his cancer. Bayer in a Friday brief told the appeals panel that Ed Hardeman's claims that the company failed to warn of the cancer risk of Roundup are preempted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. Bayer also argued that the lower court erred in allowing Hardeman to present evidence linking his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma to glyphosate, the active ingredient in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS