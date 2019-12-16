NTIA Should Stay Out Of Ligado Spectrum Issue, Groups Say

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- Several groups urged the Federal Communications Commission on Monday to stop deferring to a Department of Commerce agency opposing Ligado’s bid for retooled spectrum space, saying that because other agencies lack veto power and their opinions lack support, “the FCC should ignore them.” In a strongly worded letter to Ajit Pai, chair of the FCC, four broadband policy advocates blasted the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for fighting Ligado Networks’ proposal to modify its spectrum license and speed up 5G deployment. The NTIA has voiced concern about the satellite company’s push, saying that reconfiguring the spectrum space would let its signals...

