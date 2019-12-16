4 Years For Marketing Pro Who Forged Docs In Food Fraud

Law360, New York (December 16, 2019, 2:52 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff sentenced a former marketing professional from Tennessee to four years in prison Monday for forging documents that helped a husband-and-wife team of scammers trick investors into thinking they were backing innovative snack and pet food ventures. Judge Rakoff also ordered Joel Margulies, 75, to forfeit nearly $109,000 and put him on the hook for about $2.9 million in restitution, the total amount the trio of defendants stole from investors who put their savings into two bogus companies called Starship Snacks Corp. and All American Pet Co. Inc. from 2014 until 2017. In August, Margulies was...

