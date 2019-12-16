High Court FDCPA Ruling May Affect Other Laws' Time Limits

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 4:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court, in Rotkiske v. Klemm, recently considered whether to read a discovery rule into a federal statute of limitations where Congress explained the claims begin to run "from the date the violation occurs." A discovery rule has the effect of tolling the limitations period until a violation is discovered. The U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fourth and Ninth Circuits had ruled that equitable tolling applies in Fair Debt Collection Practices Act claims, while the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit disagreed, finding that a general discovery rule does not apply. In an 8:1 opinion delivered by...

