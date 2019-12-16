Knock Down Broadband Barriers, Tribal Advisers Urge Feds

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- Native American members of a federal task force charged with finding ways to expand high-speed internet access on tribal lands have called for removing legal obstacles to deployment and beefing up federal subsidies for buildouts. In a report posted Friday on the FCC’s website, the tribal contingent of the Native Nations Communications Task Force identified numerous roadblocks to tribal deployment. The group, which advises the agency, also highlighted success stories from tribes in getting high-speed internet built out. The task force's tribal members focused on “closing the persistent digital divide between Indian country and the rest of America,” with a heavy...

