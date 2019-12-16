NSA Shakes Wikipedia's Challenge To Online Spying Program

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:32 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge has axed a long-running challenge to the NSA's controversial "upstream" collection of internet communications, ruling that the remaining plaintiff — Wikipedia's parent company — failed to demonstrate it had been harmed or even swept up by the government's surveillance. In a 50-page opinion issued Monday, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III sided with the National Security Agency's argument that summary judgment should be granted in the government's favor because the Wikimedia Foundation lacked Article III standing to move forward with its claims the certain foreign spying activities exceeded the government's statutory authority under Section 702 of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS