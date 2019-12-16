Economist Testifies Oracle Pay Disparities Not Discriminatory

Law360, San Francisco (December 16, 2019, 10:25 PM EST) -- Employee pay disparities at Oracle aren't a result of gender or race discrimination, but rather stem from differences between the jobs performed, an economist hired by the technology company testified Monday in a $400 million administrative trial over the U.S. Department of Labor's gender and race pay equity claims. Oracle's attorneys called to the stand Monday expert witness Ali Saad, a labor economist whose testimony focused on rebutting an analysis by Janice Fanning Madden, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who was retained by the government. Saad said he found "no systemic pattern" of pay discrimination at Oracle. Madden, who...

