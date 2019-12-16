Home Depot Wants Out Of Roundup Cancer Warning Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:34 PM EST) -- Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. is asking a California federal court to toss a proposed class action claiming the retailer failed to warn buyers that Roundup weedkiller contained an ingredient that causes cancer, saying that adding such a warning would have violated federal law. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, Home Depot slammed a proposed class action by customer James Weeks, saying the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, or FIFRA, undercuts Weeks' claims that state law requires an additional warning about glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, as federal law preempts any state law that stipulates labeling "different from" or...

