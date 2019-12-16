Apple, Google Rely On Child Labor Abroad, Suit Says

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:53 PM EST) -- Apple, Google, Microsoft, Dell and Tesla all use cobalt in their lithium-ion batteries that has been mined by young Congolese children who are frequently maimed or killed on the job, according to a proposed class action lodged Sunday in D.C. federal court. The suit was filed by 14 Doe plaintiffs that include parents of children killed in tunnel or wall collapses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as children who were maimed in those accidents. They’re looking to represent potentially tens of thousands of children working as cobalt miners in the DRC. In their nearly 80-page complaint, the...

