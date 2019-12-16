All Minn. Federal Judges DQ'd From Whirlpool Defect Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- Minnesota's chief federal judge on Monday recused himself and all other district and magistrate judges in the state from hearing a proposed class action over allegedly defective Whirlpool cooktops because a retired Minnesota federal judge filed the suit. Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim said in a one-page order that because former Judge James Rosenbaum filed the suit, all judges in the District of Minnesota are disqualified from hearing his claims that Whirlpool electric cooktops pose a fire risk. Rosenbaum was nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1985 and served on the bench until his retirement in 2010, according to the...

