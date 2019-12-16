Navajo Nation Sues DOI Over Land Ruling For Hopi Tribe

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:41 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation hit the U.S. Department of the Interior and its Bureau of Indian Affairs with a suit Friday in Arizona federal court, claiming the tribe wasn’t given enough opportunity to challenge a DOI decision to take land into trust for the Hopi Tribe that affected rights to a Navajo casino road. The Navajo Nation and its gaming arm said in their complaint that the DOI violated their due process rights by failing to give them enough notice or chance to comment on a BIA official’s 2013 decision to take a land parcel into trust for the Hopi Tribe near...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS