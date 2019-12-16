Ex-CBS Reporter Sues NY Mag For $25M Over 'Hit Piece'

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:08 PM EST) -- A former "60 Minutes" reporter has hit New York Magazine with a $25 million defamation suit in Texas federal court, alleging the publication ran a “hit piece” that scrutinized her Benghazi coverage because it had a beef with CBS and its ex-CEO Les Moonves. Lara Logan — who named the magazine’s owner, New York Media LLC, and the reporter behind the piece, Joe Hagan — claimed in Friday's suit that the 2014 article made dozens of false claims, sexistly framed her as a “reckless bimbo” and minimized the gang rape she experienced while reporting in Egypt. “The defendants’ published disgraceful, click-bait,...

