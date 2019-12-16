Goldman Banker Denies 3 New Insider-Trading Counts

Law360, New York (December 16, 2019, 3:51 PM EST) -- Bryan Cohen, the New York-based Goldman Sachs investment banker from France accused of passing insider tips to a European trader, denied additional charges in Manhattan federal court Monday as a judge set a February trial date. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III set a Feb. 4 date for a trial, expected to last about two weeks, for Cohen, who on Dec. 11 was charged with three additional offenses tied to the same course of conduct for which he was arrested in October. "It's my desire to try this case as promptly as possible," Judge Pauley said. Cohen, who is on...

