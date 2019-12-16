Insurers Win Approval Of Award Nixing $1.6M Yacht Claim

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:22 PM EST) -- Three insurers will get nearly $60,000 in attorney fees and escape a claim for a $1.6 million yacht that ran aground near Panama after a New York federal court on Monday approved an arbitration award over the objections of the boat's owner, who said the process was rigged. The award granted by the American Arbitration Association's International Centre for Dispute Resolution to a group of insurers including Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and Allianz unit AGCS Marine Insurance Co. is valid and must be enforced, the court ruled, rejecting boat owner Christopher Kittler's claims that arbitrators were biased and flouted procedural rules....

