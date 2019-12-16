Cyberstalker Ex-Reporter Again Gets 5 Years Despite Remand

Law360, New York (December 16, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday again sentenced a disgraced former journalist to five years in prison for cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend and making bomb threats in her name, in spite of the Second Circuit's finding of a problem in the original advisory sentencing guidelines calculation. At an afternoon hearing, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in Manhattan again sentenced former Intercept reporter Juan Thompson, who in 2017 pled guilty to cyberstalking and conveying false information and hoaxes, to the statutory maximum for what prosecutors say was a vicious personal campaign of retaliation against a former girlfriend who broke up with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS