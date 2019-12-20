How Corporate Transparency Act May Harm Gov't Contractors

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- The Corporate Transparency Act, sponsored by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., passed through the House and was received by the Senate on Oct. 23.[1] H.B. 2513 seeks to require companies to reveal their beneficial owners to: [Prevent] wrongdoers from exploiting United States corporations and limited liability companies for criminal gain, to assist law enforcement in detecting, preventing, and punishing terrorism, money laundering, and other misconduct involving United States corporations and limited liability companies, and for other purposes.[2] The creation of companies has long since been the province of state law. However, per the bill, because very few states require information about the beneficial owners...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS