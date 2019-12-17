Frack Sand Container Co. Wants $49M Judgment Axed

Law360, Houston (December 17, 2019, 7:57 PM EST) -- A $49 million judgment must be wiped out because it rests on an unenforceable nondisclosure agreement, a container manufacturer told a Texas appellate court Tuesday, challenging jury findings it stole the design of fracking sand shipping containers. Arrows Up LLC is appealing a Harris County District Court ruling that it fork over $49.2 million — $21.7 million in profit disgorgement and $27.5 million in punitive damages — for stealing the design that belongs to SandBox Logistics LLC. Allyson N. Ho of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, who represents Arrows Up, argued Tuesday the verdict rests on a breach of a nondisclosure...

