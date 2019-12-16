Flynn Loses Brady Motions As His Attys Dinged For Copying

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 11:31 PM EST) -- While blasting Michael Flynn's attorneys for copying portions of an amicus brief without attribution, a D.C. federal judge Monday rejected the former national security adviser's claim that he was pressured into pleading guilty to lying to federal investigators and shot down his complaints that prosecutors withheld dozens of key documents in his case. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan said that Flynn failed to prove a single of his 50 claims of Brady violations, which occur when prosecutors are aware of exculpatory evidence but do not share it with the defense. The judge started by raising his ethical concerns with the...

