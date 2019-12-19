The Major Merger Reviews Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 9:31 AM EST) -- U.S. antitrust enforcers this year dusted off a never-before-used merger challenge authority, found themselves at diametric odds over a merger that could impact every American with a cellphone, carved out the nuances of their merger differences and navigated an extraordinary level of settlement scrutiny in court. Here, Law360 looks at some of the major U.S. merger reviews of 2019 and how they could shape the years to come. CVS/Aetna One of the most important merger reviews of 2019 happened not at the U.S. Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission but in district court, where obligatory reviews of agency merger...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS