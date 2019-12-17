Global Swim Org. Can’t Escape Claims It Sunk Competition

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:11 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge has kept alive a suit by international swimmers and a proposed swimming league claiming that swimming's international governing body used its control over U.S. Swimming to scuttle a competition in the U.S., ruling that the organization is not immune from U.S. antitrust law. In a 44-page order filed Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied a motion by the Fédération Internationale de Natation, or FINA, to dismiss two suits by swimmers and International Swimming League, rejecting its arguments that the Ted Stevens Olympic Amateur Sports Act, or ASA, grants it immunity. While FINA argued that the...

