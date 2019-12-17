NY Property Owner Says It Was Shut Out Of Netflix Lease

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:58 PM EST) -- The former owner of a Brooklyn property told a New York state court that Netflix may have been involved in a lease scheme that cost it at least $50 million, urging the court to order the streaming giant, a real estate company and an equity company to provide more documents and information on the 2018 transaction. According to a petition for pre-action disclosure lodged Dec. 13, New York company 333 Johnson LLC was the minority owner in a venture that owned property in Brooklyn, while an entity controlled by Normandy Real Estate Partners LLC was the majority member and managing partner....

