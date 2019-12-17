House Approves $1.4T Government Spending Deal

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 7:58 PM EST) -- The House passed a pair of fiscal 2020 spending packages worth $1.4 trillion on Tuesday in an effort to fund the federal government ahead of the upcoming shutdown deadline. Lawmakers passed a four-bill spending bundle that would fund the Defense and Homeland Security departments in a 280-138 vote, and an eight-bill package that would fund the departments of Labor, Education, Agriculture and Energy in a 297-120 vote. Altogether, the bundles, which spending leaders unveiled Monday, include all 12 spending bills needed to sidestep a government shutdown at midnight on Friday night. The $1.4 trillion spending deal now heads to the Senate,...

