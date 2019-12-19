Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, L+M, IMC Equity

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:19 PM EST) -- The Blackstone Group LP has purchased a Bronx warehouse for $28.5 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 535 Zerega Ave., where Krispy Kreme and New York Road Runners, a nonprofit, have space, The Real Deal said. The seller is Simone Development Cos. and an entity affiliated with investor Steven Squitieri, according to the report. L+M Development Partners has landed $179 million in financing for an apartment project in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan is for 348 new residential units as well as 13,400 square feet of commercial space at L+M's Marcus Garvey Extension...

