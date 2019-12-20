Real Estate Rumors: Trez Forman, Mazars, Giulio Rangoni

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:41 PM EST) -- Affiliated Development has landed $35 million in financing for a Lake Worth Beach, Florida, apartment project, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The financing from Florida-based lender Trez Forman is for The Mid, which is located at 16th Avenue and North Dixie Highway and is slated to have 230 apartment units, according to the report. Accounting firm Mazars USA has reached a deal to lease 90,000 square feet of space on West 50th Street in midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The lease is for all of floors 17 through 19 and part of the 16th floor at the 925,000-square-foot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS