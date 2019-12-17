Boeing Slams Investor's Epic Chancery Demand For 737 Docs

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. pushed back Tuesday against what it described as unprecedented demands for the largest document release in Delaware Chancery Court history to support an investor's probe of two Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner crashes and the corporate catastrophe that followed. The comment came during a one-day trial before Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn over a union fund investor's "Section 220" books and records action, filed ahead of a potential future derivative damages suit against Boeing's directors or a demand on the company itself to probe failures leading up to the tragedies. The aerospace manufacturer has lost billions in direct...

