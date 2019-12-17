Sidley Austin, Deloitte Deal Over Ponzi Claims Wins Final OK

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 11:45 AM EST) -- An Oregon federal court has signed off on a $234 million settlement, including $58 million in attorney fees and costs, in a class action brought by investors accusing Sidley Austin, Deloitte and others of aiding Aequitas Management LLC's Ponzi scheme. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez on Monday agreed with a magistrate judge’s recommendation that the settlement be approved, granting class certification and signing off on a fee request by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and other firms representing investors in the three-year dispute. The eight named plaintiffs in the suit each received $10,000. The judge noted that there had been...

