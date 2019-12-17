Jury Awards Cyclists $9.7M Over DHL Truck Collision

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:35 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Oregon has awarded $9.7 million to two cyclists hit by a DHL Supply Chain truck on an interstate highway in the Columbia River Gorge as they were on vacation in 2016. The jury on Friday awarded Eric Moutal $9.3 million, including $4 million in punitive damages, and Andrea Newman $400,000. The two were hit by a DHL Supply Chain truck as they rode on I-84 on Aug. 3, 2016. Newman was thrown from her bike but did not suffer life-altering injuries, while Moutal's leg was nearly severed and he now walks with a cane, their lawyers said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS