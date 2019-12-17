Main Street Gained Valuable Access To Private Markets In 2019

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 3:20 PM EST) -- Regulated funds — including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, public closed-end funds and business development companies — have long been the investment vehicles of choice for everyday Americans, whether it be through 401(k)s, individual retirement accounts, 529 education savings plans or brokerage accounts.[1] For large institutions and wealthy individuals, however, private funds — such as private equity, real estate and hedge funds — are the investment vehicle of choice, providing them access to high-quality managers investing in opportunities, often in private markets, that are generally not available or appropriate for a regulated fund structure. This divide has been unfortunate for the so-called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS