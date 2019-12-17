Justices Told SEC Will Be Fine With Curbed Disgorgement

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:03 PM EST) -- A husband and wife challenging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s authority to seek disgorgement in federal court cases have told the U.S. Supreme Court that the agency’s enforcement program won’t be missing much if that authority is ruled off-limits. In an opening brief filed Monday, Charles Liu and Xin Wang argued that limiting the SEC’s use of disgorgement would not only be consistent with what Congress specifically authorized for the agency and how the high court ruled in its 2017 Kokesh decision, but it would also still leave the regulator “well-equipped” to police the securities markets. “What happens if the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS