FTC Wants High Court To Hold Off On Review Of $1.3B Award

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 12:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hold off on reviewing a pro race car driver's appeal of a $1.3 billion restitution award in a case alleging he ran predatory loan companies, saying the justices should decide a separate case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission first. In a short brief filed on Friday, the FTC said that Charles C. Liu et al. v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, for which the court granted certiorari in November, has significant overlap with race car driver Scott Tucker’s appeal. In that case, Liu challenged a $27 million disgorgement in...

