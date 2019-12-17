King & Spalding, Skadden Steer $107M AIG-IStar Loan

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 2:47 PM EST) -- King & Spalding represented a pair of AIG Investments units in connection with a roughly $106.9 million loan to a Skadden-counseled entity of real estate investment trust iStar for an office tower on West 50th Street in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from American General Life Insurance Co. and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Co. is for 135 W. 50th St. Records filed in New York on Tuesday show the borrower is an entity affiliated with real estate investment trust iStar Inc. That entity, which is also affiliated with Safehold Inc., recently bought...

