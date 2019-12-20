Swiss Bank Funds Fair Game For Seizure Order Against Iraq

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- Canada's highest court has affirmed a ruling allowing a Dutch company to target Iraqi assets to enforce some CA$32 million ($24.39 million) in arbitral awards for funds owed under a Saddam Hussein-era weapons deal, even though the funds are being held in a Swiss bank account. The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the appeal in a Dec. 11 decision, stating that a lower appeals court had been correct to set aside a decision by a Quebec judge limiting the seizure order obtained by Instrubel NV on Iraqi assets held by the International Air Transport Association to property held inside the province....

