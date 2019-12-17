‘60 Minutes’ Producer Alleges Gender Discrimination By CBS

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- An associate producer with “60 Minutes” filed a lawsuit against CBS Broadcasting Inc. in New York state court Tuesday, claiming her complaint about her boss drinking excessively on the job and once texting her an old photo of himself urinating led to gender discrimination and retaliation by the network. Cassandra Vinograd’s lawsuit says that within months of her starting work at the news magazine earlier this year, it became apparent that her boss, senior producer Michael Gavshon, had a drinking problem, which even led to him passing out in her office. The lawsuit also asserts that despite several high-profile incidents of sexual...

